A Note From Shay

Many of you have been fans and supporters of the SC Stockshop since it was created as a humble little Etsy shop back in Nov of 2013. I never imagined that this shop would birth an entire "styled stock photography" industry making it easier than ever for creative businesses to have access to styled imagery to represent their brand.

As we've grown, we've never stopped listening to the needs of you, our client.

Today's small business owners face an unprecedented high demand for fresh imagery to keep their clients engaged across a variety of social platforms. Your requests for styled imagery that is both high quality and available at a lower price point is what prompted the creation of Social Squares, which has been over a year in the making! It is my sincere hope that Social Squares makes owning a creative business easier for you by becoming your go-to source for fresh images to meet the growing demands of visual marketing in this social media driven age. It's just another way I hope to help you to Do Business Beautifully!

With Love,

Shay